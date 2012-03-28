UPDATE 1-Facebook halts secondary market trading, plans for May IPO

By Alexei Oreskovic and Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 Social-networking site
Facebook is halting the sale of its shares on secondary markets
effective next week as the company prepares to hold its initial
public offering in May, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
Facebook recently asked firms that arrange trading of its
privately held shares to stop doing so, a move intended to
reduce churn in its valuation that could complicate matters as
it sets an IPO price, according to another person familiar with
the matter.
Facebook is planning to raise $5 billion in an offering that
could value the company at up to $100 billion, making it the
largest IPO in Silicon Valley history.
The May time frame for the high-profile IPO is dependent on
the Securities and Exchange Commission declaring the company's
prospectus effective, the first source noted. Facebook has
amended its prospectus three times since filing paperwork to go
public in early February.
A Facebook spokesman declined to comment.
The company has said it wants its shares to trade under the
ticker FB, but has yet to announce which exchange it will list
its shares on.
With more than 845 million users, Facebook is the world's
No.1 social networking service and is challenging established
Web companies such as Google Inc and Yahoo Inc
, which compete with Facebook for users' time online and
for advertising dollars.
As Facebook moves towards its IPO, some investors are
raising concerns about Facebook's dual-class share structure,
which will give Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg control of 56.9
percent of the company's post-IPO voting shares. At a recent
meeting with financial analysts and investors, Facebook
executives suggested that Zuckerberg will not be very involved
with Wall Street. [ID: nL2E8EN2CI]
Despite the criticisms, investor demand for equity in
Facebook has burned strong for years, with shares of Facebook
trading briskly in special secondary markets for private company
stock.
SharesPost Financial, a firm that facilitates trading shares
of privately held companies such as Facebook, announced on
Wednesday that it would cease facilitating transactions in
Facebook as of the end of day on Friday "to help ensure the
company's orderly transition into the public markets."
SecondMarket, another firm that arranges trading in private
shares, declined to comment. Bloomberg reported the news earlier
Wednesday.