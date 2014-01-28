Facebook eyes options for low-power server technology

| SAN JOSE, Calif.
SAN JOSE, Calif. Jan 28 Facebook Inc's
hardware whiz in charge of revolutionizing data centers lauded
on Tuesday low-energy server technology which is expected to
compete against heavyweight Intel Corp.
Speaking at a conference in San Jose, California, on
Tuesday, Open Compute Project head Frank Frankovsky said
Facebook's three-year push to help companies design better data
center gear was gaining momentum and paying off with a range of
cost-saving improvements.
He pointed to plans by a handful of companies to launch
server chips based on low-power technology licensed from ARM
Holdings, whose technology is widely used in
smartphones.
"It might be coming to fruition about six months after the
most optimistic among us thought, but we are absolutely going to
see a much more rich ecosystem in CPU choice as we move through
2014 and into 2015," said Frankovsky.
Intel dominates the server market with its powerful Xeon
processors and stands to lose if server chips based on a rival
architecture catch on. Intel has launched its own low-power
chips in anticipation of a move toward microservers by major
Internet players like Facebook and Google.
Struggling with a shrinking PC industry, chipmaker Advanced
Micro Devices has been developing and testing ARM-based
chips for servers. Sunnyvale, California-based Applied Micro
Circuits is also launching its own ARM-based server
processors.
For some kinds of data-center workloads, several low-power
chips working together can work more efficiently than one of
Intel's brawny server chips, proponents of microservers say.
With off-the-shelf data center products falling behind
Facebook's growing technical requirements, the world's top
social media network in 2011 launched the Open Compute Project
to push major technology companies to design and build hardware
better-suited to running massive-scale Internet services.
Over the past three years, efforts by Facebook to make its
infrastructure more efficient have saved the company over $1.2
billion, said Jay Parikh, vice president of infrastructure.
Its collaborative approach, with Facebook sharing its data
center standards and asking partners to improve on them, is
inspired by open source software projects like Linux, where
developers from different companies contribute and share
improvements.
Microsoft Corp, a New Open Compute member and
technology heavyweight not traditionally known for sharing its
expertise, has contributed cloud-server specifications that it
says significantly reduce costs, as well as source code.
Since it started, the project has focused on improved
standards for information storage, power supply, hardware racks
and other data-center components.