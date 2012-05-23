REFILE-Short sellers lining up to bet against Facebook

By Edward Krudy and Alistair Barr
NEW YORK May 23 Short sellers desperate to bet
against Facebook shortly after its debut on public markets are
now getting their chance.
Shares of the much-anticipated IPO have fallen sharply since
they opened at $42.05 on Friday amid an initial flurry of
trading problems at the Nasdaq and after news that top
underwriters cut their revenue estimates just days before the
offering.
Yet, short sellers are still eager to bet against the stock
given its lofty valuation.
Facebook shares were up 3.1 percent to $31.97 on
Wednesday, still down 16 percent from their $38 IPO price.
Interest from short-sellers was high, but as more shares became
available to borrow, the cost was decreasing.
"Right now it's unlimited demand - everybody is looking for
it because everybody initially wants to put the short on," said
a lending agent at a securities lending agency, which finds
shares for brokers to borrow to lend to hedge funds and other
clients.
Short sellers borrow shares and sell them in the open
market. They aim to buy the shares back at a lower price, return
them to the borrower and pocket the difference.
"I believe this will change pretty dramatically over the
next couple of days," the agent said.
The cost to borrow the stock varied from 5 percent to 50
percent on an annualized basis, according to several securities
lending sources and hedge fund managers trying to borrow the
stock.
That is far in excess of so-called "general collateral"
stocks, which lend at a few basis points, but below other recent
Internet IPOs, such as those of Groupon or LinkedIn
, which carried such expensive annual borrowing costs
that the only way to profitably bet against them was to do so
for at most a few days.
Automated Equity Finance Markets, a securities lending
agency in New York, said the cost to borrow Facebook stock on
Wednesday was below a 10 percent annualized rate, for a
theoretical cost of less than $3 to short a $30 stock for a
year.
One prime broker intending to borrow stock on behalf of
hedge fund clients on Wednesday paid an annualized rate in the
mid-20 percent range, the lending agent said.
"This is a very interesting situation," said the lending
agent, who asked not to be named as his company does not talk
about individual companies. "Every hedge fund or person making a
decision on the short has their own idea on this right now. It's
going to settle into a market, but it hasn't settled in yet."
Short sellers of LinkedIn had to borrow at a cost of 11
percent to 99 percent in its first three months of trading,
although not many shares traded at the top end of the range,
according to Automated Equity Finance Markets, a securities
lending platform.
Borrowers of Groupon faced a range of 20 percent to 85
percent while short sellers of Zynga paid 2 percent to
44 percent in the first three months, according to Automated
Equity Finance Markets.
Data Explorers, a firm that tracks short-selling data, ranks
Facebook's stock a 10 in terms of its cost to borrow on a scale
of 1 to 10 where 10 is the most expensive. No S&P 500 stocks
have a rating of 10, Data Explorers said.
Wednesday marks the first day that Facebook's securities are
officially on loan due to the three-day settlement rule for U.S.
securities. However, some managers began shorting the stock
shortly after trading started on Friday.
"We got a small allocation in the IPO and sold it
immediately and then shorted on Friday and Monday," said one
hedge fund manager, who said he went short without knowing the
cost of borrowing.
When contacted by Reuters on Wednesday morning, the manager
said he was told by his broker that he was charged a negative
rebate of 55 percent. On Friday and Monday, Facebook shares were
hard to borrow because there was a limited supply of the stock
to lend, he said.
Now, the supply of Facebook shares to borrow has increased a
lot, reducing the cost.
"There's a huge amount of supply now, especially lots of
retail supply," the hedge fund manager added, noting that he was
planning to hold his short position.
"There's a lot of bad news and finger-pointing around this
and the markets are still weak," he said.
Approximately 18 million shares of Facebook's stock
were on loan for short selling as of May 22, according to Data
Explorers. Facebook shares on loan for short sellers represent
about 4 percent of the free float, though that figure will
change as more data becomes available in coming days.
Facebook's stock has fallen as low as $30.94, or 19 percent
below its IPO price of $38, and more than 30 percent from a peak
of $45 reached shortly after it started trading Friday.
The drop on Tuesday came after Reuters reported that
underwriters had cut their revenue estimates for the stock
shortly before the IPO, a highly unusual move.