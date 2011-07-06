FACTBOX-Key facts about video chat service Skype

July 6 Facebook will integrate Skype video chat with its social networking service, striking a deal to cement Facebook's role as a communications hub. [ID:nN1E7641S3]

* Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), which has a small stake in Facebook, announced in May that it would acquire Skype for $8.5 billion. The deal received antitrust approval from the Federal Trade Commission in June, clearing the way for the deal to be finalized pending Department of Justice approval.

* Skype previously was controlled by private equity firm Silver Lake, which also counts Groupon and Zynga among its current portfolio companies.

* Online auction site eBay Inc (EBAY.O) bought Skype in September 2005. Silver Lake took control of Skype in November 2009.

* An average of 145 million Skype users connected per month in the fourth quarter of 2010.

* Skype users made 207 billion minutes worth of calls in 2010. Forty-two percent of those calls used video.

* Skype and Microsoft already are expanding into markets competitive with Apple Inc (AAPL.O). Skype and Microsoft announced a new service in late June that allows Android phone users to make free Skype video calls to other Skype contacts regardless of the mobile device being used -- including the Apple iPhone.

* Skype announced in June a partnership with Comcast to bring Skype video chats to high-definition televisions via a broadband connection.

* At peak times, 30 million Skype users are logged in to the service.

* Skype was founded in 2003. Its headquarters is in Luxembourg.

