Snapchat rejected $3 bln buyout offer from Facebook -report

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 13 Mobile messaging startup
Snapchat rejected an acquisition offer from Facebook Inc
that would have valued the company at $3 billion or more,
according to a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday.
Facebook representatives reached out to Snapchat in recent
weeks to discuss the all-cash deal, which would have been
Facebook's largest acquisition ever, the report said, citing
anonymous sources.
Facebook declined to comment. Snapchat could not immediately
be reached for comment.
Snapchat, which allows consumers to send smartphone photos
which automatically disappear after a few seconds, has proven
popular among teenage users.
The report of Facebook's interest in Snapchat comes a couple
of weeks after Facebook, the world's No. 1 Internet social
network, acknowledged that it was seeing a decline in daily use
by young teenagers in the U.S., although it said overall use by
teenagers was stable.
Shares of Facebook were up 3.1 percent at $48.05 in
afternoon trading on Wednesday.