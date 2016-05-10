UPDATE 2-U.S. Senate committee questions Facebook over news selection

(Updates to add additional comment from Facebook)
By Amy Tennery
May 10 A U.S. Senate committee launched an
inquiry on Tuesday into how social media website Facebook
selects its news stories after a report that company employees
blocked news about conservative issues from its "trending" list.
The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation
asked Facebook Chairman and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg in a
letter to answer questions about the company's news curation
practices and its trending topics section.
The investigation comes after Gizmodo reported on Monday
that a former Facebook employee claimed workers "routinely
suppressed news stories of interest to conservative readers,"
while "artificially" adding other stories to the trending list.
U.S. Senator John Thune, the chairman of the committee, told
reporters Tuesday his primary concern was that Facebook may be
engaging in deceptive behavior if employees meddled with what
trending news was displayed.
"If you have a stated policy, which your followers or your
audience knows to be the case, that you use an objective
algorithm for trending topics -- you better follow that policy,"
Thune said. "It's a matter of transparency and honesty and there
shouldn't be any attempt to mislead the American public."
The letter to Facebook includes requests for information on
the organizational structure for the "Trending Topics feature."
Adam Jentleson, deputy chief of staff to Democratic Senator
Harry Reid, balked at the request in a statement provided to
Reuters.
"The Republican Senate refuses to hold hearings on [Supreme
Court nominee] Judge Garland, refuses to fund the
president's request for Zika aid and takes the most days off of
any Senate since 1956, but thinks Facebook hearings are a matter
of urgent national interest," Jentleson said.
A Facebook spokesman said it had received Thune's
request for more information about how "Trending Topics" works.
"As we investigate, we will also keep reviewing our
operational practices around Trending Topics - and if we find
they are inadequate, we will take immediate steps to fix them,"
the spokesperson said.
Tom Stocky, the vice president of search at Facebook,
responded to the allegations Monday night in a lengthy post
published to the social media site saying there are "strict
guidelines" for trending topic reviewers who "are required to
accept topics that reflect real world events."
He added that those guidelines are under "constant review"
and that his team would "continue to look for improvements."
Katie Drummond, the editor-in-chief of Gizmodo, called her
publication's story "accurate" in a statement released to
Reuters Tuesday.
Gizmodo's report alarmed several social media users, with
some conservatives in particular criticizing Facebook for
alleged bias.
"'If a Conservative Speaks - and Facebook Censors Him - Does
He Make a Sound?'" Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker
(@ScottWalker) wrote on Twitter Tuesday, with a link to
a National Review story that detailed the allegations against
Facebook.
(Reporting By Amy Tennery; additional reporting by Dustin Volz
in Washington; Editing by Alan Crosby)