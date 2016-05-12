Facebook releases employee guidelines amid accusations of political bias

May 12 Facebook on Thursday emphasized
that it does not permit its employees to block news stories from
its "Trending Topics" list based on political bias, amid a
controversy over how the social media superpower selects what
news it displays.
Technology news website Gizmodo on Monday reported that a
former Facebook employee said workers "routinely suppressed news
stories of interest to conservative readers" while
"artificially" adding other stories to the trending list.
The Gizmodo story triggered a reaction on social media, with
several journalists and commentators raising concerns about
alleged bias, and prompted a U.S. senate inquiry.
The social media company, whose reach is global, had over a
billion daily active users on average in March, according to
statistics the company posted to its newsroom.
In a post published to Facebook's media relations section on
Thursday, a senior company official outlined its "Trending
Topics" guidelines at length.
"Facebook does not allow or advise our reviewers to
discriminate against sources of any political origin, period,"
wrote Justin Osofsky, vice president for global operations. "We
have a series of checks and balances in place to help surface
the most important popular stories, regardless of where they
fall on the ideological spectrum."
The post went on to explain how certain topics emerge in
Facebook users' trending feeds. Potential trending topics are
identified by an algorithm, or formula, Facebook said, then
reviewed by a "Trending Topics" team.
Gizmodo Editor-in-Chief Katie Drummond responded to the post
with an email saying, "I don't see anything that contradicts our
reporting--do you?"
Gizmodo's story sparked a Senate committee inquiry.
Republican U.S. Senator John Thune, chairman of the
Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, said in a
statement on Tuesday that Facebook needed to respond to "these
serious allegations."
"Any attempt by a neutral and inclusive social media
platform to censor or manipulate political discussion is an
abuse of trust and inconsistent with the values of an open
Internet," said Thune.
(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)