UPDATE 1-Facebook launches real-time sports platform

Jan 21 Facebook Inc is tackling the
sports arena with a new platform called Facebook Sports Stadium,
which the social media site said will provide real-time updates
on games, popular posts from fans, statistics and commentary
from experts.
"With 650 million sports fans, Facebook is the world's
largest stadium," it wrote in a post on Wednesday announcing the
feature.
Facebook, which said it had an average 1.01 billion active
daily users as of September, reports its fourth-quarter earnings
on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
The new service appears to be an effort to encroach on
Twitter's territory. The micro-blogging site has long
been a popular destination for so-called "live-tweeting" games.
MichaelAaron Flicker, president of XenoPsi, a New York
City-based marketing firm, said the new product is Facebook's
attempt at capturing "in the moment" engagement.
"They don't have that piece of the puzzle," Flicker said.
"The challenge for Facebook is there are already a lot of
communities (like Facebook Sports Stadium). This is not a unique
offering."
Facebook Sports Stadium currently covers only American
football games and comes ahead of next month's Super Bowl, on
Feb. 7. But it will support other sports, including basketball
and soccer, in the future, Facebook said.
The service can be accessed by searching for an individual
game.
