2016年 4月 30日

Facebook hit with lawsuit over plan to issue new stock

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29 A Facebook Inc shareholder filed a proposed class action lawsuit on Friday in a bid to stop the company's plan to issue new Class C stock, calling the move a "patent attempt" to entrench chief executive Mark Zuckerberg as controlling shareholder.

The lawsuit, filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery, comes two days after the social networking company announced its plan to issue the shares. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)

