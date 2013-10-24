One-third of U.S. adults get news through Facebook -study

* Social media playing bigger role in disseminating news
Oct 24 One in three Americans get news through
Facebook, according to a study from the Pew Research
Center released on Thursday.
Almost 80 percent of those surveyed happen upon news when
they are checking up on friends or sharing photos. Heavy news
consumers did not describe Facebook as an important source of
news, the study found.
"People go to Facebook to share personal moments - and they
discover the news almost incidentally," Amy Mitchell, director
of journalism research at Pew, said in a statement.
The survey is the first part of a series of studies that
the Pew Research Center in collaboration with the John S. and
James L. Knight Foundation are conducting to examine social
media and news consumption.
The study said that about two-thirds of all U.S. adults use
Facebook. The world's largest social media site displays a
stream where people and publishers can share news. Only 4
percent of Facebook news consumers said the platform is the most
important way they obtain their news.
Social media is playing an increasingly important role in
how people find news. The trend is especially pronounced among
young people who prefer to get news through platforms like
Twitter or Facebook rather than traditional forms
of print or broadcast television.
In an earlier study, Pew found that 34 percent of people
aged 18 to 24 consume news through social media compared with 10
percent of adults between the ages of 50 to 64.
The current Pew study found that adults aged 18 to 29
account for a third of Facebook news consumers.
Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn are all
experimenting with ways to aggregate and share news as a way to
keep people coming back to their platforms. On Monday, Facebook
said that referral traffic to publishers' sites increased 170
percent through the past year.
Facebook users are not discriminating when it comes to the
source of news - 70 percent click on news stories because of
interest in the topic. Only 20 percent said they read a story
based on the news organization.
The survey was conducted Aug. 21 through Sept. 2 among 5,173
U.S. adults including Facebook users.