UPDATE 1-Facebook likes Sweden for first Europe server site

* Facebook to put server centre in northern Sweden
* Initial contract for construction firms of $121 mln
* Data centre to be biggest of kind in Europe
STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 Social networking site
Facebook is to build its first data centre outside the United
States in the northern Swedish town of Lulea, awarding an
initial construction contract of $121 million, the companies
said on Thursday.
The data centre, set to be the largest of its kind in
Europe, will take advantage of the climate in Lulea, among the
coldest in Sweden, to cool tens of thousands of servers.
"Those servers basically are what allow us to support all of
the Facebook products for our users. Friend requests, tags, user
updates will be accessed through this facility," Tom Furlong,
Facebook's director of site operations, told Reuters.
"It will mostly serve European users and ideally improve
performance for them," he added in a telephone interview.
Swedish construction group NCC said it was part of a joint
venture with two U.S. companies, DPR Construction and Fortis
Construction, which had won a contract of 800 million crowns
($121 million) for the first of three server buildings in the
data centre. NCC's share was 400 million.
The data centre will be the northernmost of its size on
Earth. It is Facebook's first in Europe and will serve more than
800 million site users.
Facebook said in a statement it chose Lulea, despite its
remoteness some 1,000 km north of Swedish capital Stockholm,
because its cold climate would be good for cooling and that it
could provide environmentally friendly hydro-power.
The three server buildings will have an area of 28,000
square metres (300,000 square ft) each. Construction takes place
in three phases and begins instantly.
"The first building is to be operational within a year and
the entire facility is scheduled for completion by 2014," the
company added. "About 300 full-time positions will be required
during the first three years."
