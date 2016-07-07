REFILE-Facebook faces U.S. tax exam over Ireland asset transfer: lawsuit

(Refiles to correct spelling of "transfer" in headline)

July 7 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is examining Facebook Inc in connection with its transfer of various rights associated with its worldwide business to a holding company in Ireland, according to court papers.

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco seeking to enforce IRS summonses served on Facebook and force the company to produce various documents as part of the agency's examination. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)