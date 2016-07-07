REFILE-Facebook faces U.S. tax exam over Ireland asset transfer: lawsuit

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
July 7 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is examining Facebook Inc in connection with its transfer of various rights associated with its worldwide business to a holding company in Ireland, according to court papers.
The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco seeking to enforce IRS summonses served on Facebook and force the company to produce various documents as part of the agency's examination. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.