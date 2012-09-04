Facebook to use cash, credit to meet stock compensation tax bill

| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4 Facebook Inc will
not conduct a secondary share offering to cover a nearly $2
billion tax bill for its employees' stock compensation and has
moved up the date on which employees can sell shares, the
company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The Internet social networking company, which has lost more
than 50 percent of its market value since its May initial public
offering, said its total shares outstanding will be reduced by
roughly 101 million shares as a result of the move.
Shares of Facebook gained 1.8 percent in after hours trading
on Tuesday to $18.05.
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg will not sell any
shares in the company for at least 12 months, the company also
said on Tuesday, while directors Marc Andreessen and Donald
Graham will sell some shares to cover their tax obligations.