Facebook, expanding in Asia, opens first office in Thailand

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 17 Facebook Inc opened its first office in Thailand Thursday as the social network company expanded its footprint in Asia, its fastest-growing region.

More than 34 million people in Thailand log into Facebook's 1.5-billion user network each month, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg wrote on her Facebook page.

Thai Facebook users are some of the most engaged, Sandberg wrote, posting online three times more than the global average.

Facebook is blocked out of China, the world's largest Internet market, but still experiences its fastest growth in Asia at 57 percent. (Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by David Gregorio)