Facebook, expanding in Asia, opens first office in Thailand

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 17 Facebook Inc
opened its first office in Thailand Thursday as the social
network company expanded its footprint in Asia, its
fastest-growing region.
More than 34 million people in Thailand log into Facebook's
1.5-billion user network each month, Chief Operating Officer
Sheryl Sandberg wrote on her Facebook page.
Thai Facebook users are some of the most engaged, Sandberg
wrote, posting online three times more than the global average.
Facebook is blocked out of China, the world's largest
Internet market, but still experiences its fastest growth in
Asia at 57 percent.
