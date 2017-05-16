版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 11:13 BJT

Facebook still accessible in Thailand as govt. deadline passes

BANGKOK May 16 The Facebook social media site was still available in Thailand on Tuesday after concerns arose that authorities would shut it down if Facebook did not take down content deemed threatening to national security.

Thailand's telecoms regulator said last week it would give Facebook Thailand until Tuesday to take down 131 web addresses with content deemed threatening to security or which violated strict lese majeste laws.

The threat prompted a flurry of concern in the Southeast Asian country - one of the most Facebook-active countries in Asia - that Facebook would be blocked.

Thailand's Information Communications Technology Ministry temporarily blocked access to Facebook after a May 2014 coup by the military, prompting an outcry from netizens. (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Paul Tait)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐