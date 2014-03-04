Facebook in talks to acquire drone company for $60 mln -reports

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4 Facebook Inc is in
talks to buy drone maker Titan Aerospace for $60 million,
according to media reports.
The high-flying drones would give Facebook, the world's No.1
Internet social network, the ability to beam wireless Internet
access to consumers in undeveloped parts of the world, according
to the technology blog TechCrunch, which first reported the deal
late on Monday citing an anonymous source.
The effort would help advance Facebook's Internet.org
effort, which aims to connect billions of people who do not
currently have Internet access.
Facebook declined to comment. Titan Aerospace did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Titan is developing a variety of solar-powered "atmospheric
satellites" according to the company's website, with initial
commercial operations slated for 2015.