N.Y. man missing ahead of fraud trial over Facebook claim -lawyer

NEW YORK, March 9 An upstate New York man, who
was set to face trial in May for attempting to defraud Facebook
Inc and founder Mark Zuckerberg, is missing, his lawyer
said on Monday.
Paul Ceglia, 41, had been required to wear an electronic
bracelet before his trial. But Robert Fogg, his lawyer, said
Ceglia's ankle bracelet was found at his home after the U.S.
Marshals Service was dispatched to check on him on Sunday.
Fogg said he has not heard from Ceglia. U.S. District Judge
Vernon Broderick has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday that was
"most definitely spawned by the recent event," Fogg said.
Representatives for Bharara's office and the Marshals
Service did not respond to requests for comment.
Ceglia, of Wellsville, New York, was first charged in 2012.
He claimed he was entitled to ownership of half of Facebook,
based on a 2003 contract the two had signed, but prosecutors
accused him of forging the contract with Zuckerberg, who would
be expected to testify at trial.
Ceglia, who was to face trial May 4, has pleaded not guilty.
Fogg said Monday that Ceglia has "always been concerned with
justice."
"He has always been concerned about if he'd get a fair
trial," Fogg said.
The charges flowed from a 2010 civil lawsuit Ceglia filed
against Zuckerberg and Facebook in Buffalo, New York.
The lawsuit contended the two men signed a contract when
Zuckerberg was a freshman at Harvard University that gave Ceglia
half of a planned social networking website.
Zuckerberg had previously done some programming work for
Ceglia's company, StreetFax.com, and Facebook has said the only
valid contract between them related to that company.
Prosecutors said Ceglia forged documents as part of the
Buffalo litigation, including the contract and email
correspondence with Zuckerberg.
Last year, a Buffalo federal judge dismissed Ceglia's
lawsuit, finding the purported contract for an ownership stake
in Facebook was doctored. Ceglia is appealing.
The case is U.S. v. Ceglia, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00876.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Ken Wills)