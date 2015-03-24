Family of alleged Facebook fraud fugitive to forfeit bail -U.S. judge

| NEW YORK, March 24
The family of a New York man
who became a fugitive after being criminally charged with trying
to defraud Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg out of
half of the social media company was ordered on Tuesday to
forfeit his bail.
U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan entered a
$250,000 judgment against Paul Ceglia's parents and brother
after previously revoking his bail.
Broderick said he might reduce the penalty if the family
helps locate Ceglia, who disappeared more than two weeks ago. A
prosecutor said Ceglia could face new fraud and bail jumping
charges soon.
Ceglia's father Carmine said he did not know where his son
was but expressed sympathy for him, suggesting that Facebook's
principal lawyer was unduly influencing federal prosecutors.
"I think he was afraid for his life that he wasn't going to
get a fair shot," Carmine Ceglia said.
Facebook's lawyer had no immediate comment.
Paul Ceglia, 41, has been wanted since March 8 after his
ankle bracelet was found removed at his Wellsville, New York,
residence. The U.S. Marshals Service said Ceglia is believed to
be traveling with his wife, two children and his dog.
Ceglia had been set to face trial May 4. He was first
charged in 2012 for forging documents to extort Zuckerberg out
of a 50 percent stake in Facebook, whose market value on Tuesday
was more than $236 billion.
The case stemmed from a 2010 lawsuit Ceglia filed against
Facebook and Zuckerberg in Buffalo, New York, contending that
Zuckerberg signed a contract while attending Harvard University
giving Ceglia half of a planned social networking website.
A federal judge last year dismissed Ceglia's lawsuit,
finding the contract was doctored.
Ceglia is appealing, but a federal appeals court last week
threatened to dismiss the case because of his fugitive status.
At Tuesday's hearing, federal prosecutor Janis Echenberg
said Ceglia may soon be charged with defrauding investors in the
civil lawsuit out of $650,000, and also jumping bail.
Gil Messina, a lawyer for Ceglia, said after the hearing
that he and other lawyers were served on Monday with grand jury
subpoenas that appeared connected to these new charges.
The case is U.S. v. Ceglia, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00876.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)