UPDATE 1-Facebook, Twitter compete for live TV rights -NY Post

BRIEF-Twitter's Fabric acquired by Google- blog
* Fabric says signed agreement to be acquired by Google and team to join Google's developer products group- blog Source http://bit.ly/2k4L5Hm
(Adds Facebook comment)
March 18 Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc are vying to buy rights to stream conventional TV programming, the New York Post reported on Thursday.
Both companies have approached programmers about a deal, the Post said, citing several sources familiar with the situation. (nyp.st/1MqVAbB)
Facebook, which is already in talks with the National Football League for digital rights to Thursday Night Football, has met with a wide range of TV executives over the past few weeks, sources told the Post.
However, it was not known how Facebook would deliver the shows, sources who heard the pitch told the newspaper.
"Our goal with live video is to work with our partners to move to a sustainable monetization model quickly," Facebook said in a statement.
"We are not focused on acquiring the rights to conventional TV programs."
Twitter declined to comment. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru and Yasmeen Abutaleb in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)
* Fabric says signed agreement to be acquired by Google and team to join Google's developer products group- blog Source http://bit.ly/2k4L5Hm
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Colombia, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has amassed a US$9bn order book on a two-part bond US dollar bond ahead of pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Labor Department has sued Oracle America Inc, alleging that the technology company systematically paid its white, male employees more than other workers and discriminated against non-Asian applicants in its recruiting and hiring efforts.