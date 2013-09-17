Facebook and Twitter said to be unblocked in Iran

| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 Facebook and
Twitter became widely accessible to Iranian users on Monday for
the first time since 2009, when the services were blocked in the
midst of widespread protests against former president Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad, according to reports emerging from the country.
Reporters in Tehran for the New York Times and the
Washington Post both said on Twitter that they could access the
service freely on Monday.
Jillian York, the director for international freedom of
expression at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a civil
liberties organization, said she had received multiple reports
from citizens using several different Iranian Internet service
providers confirming that the bans appeared to have been lifted.
"Some other blocked sites are reporting themselves unblocked
- the National Iranian American council is reporting themselves
unblocked as well," York said, referring to a U.S.-based
nonprofit group.
Iranian authorities blacked out Facebook and Twitter in the
summer of 2009, when Ahmadinejad's disputed re-election victory
sparked massive protests that gained momentum with the help of
organizers using social media.
The administration of the new president, the moderate cleric
Hassan Rouhani who took office last month, has signaled - on
social media, no less - that it will adopt a much different tack
from that of its hardline predecessor.
Marking the Jewish New Year earlier this month, Rouhani and
Foreign Minister Javad Zarif wrote on their Twitter accounts to
wish Jews a happy Rosh Hashanah.
No Iranian government statement about loosening the
restrictions was reported on Monday.