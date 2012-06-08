版本:
UBS losses on Facebook as high as $350 mln -CNBC

June 8 Swiss bank UBS may have lost as much as $350 million from trading shares in Facebook Inc amid the confusion of the social network's glitch-ridden May 18 market debut, CNBC reported on Friday, citing unidentified sources.

UBS was not immediately available for comment.

