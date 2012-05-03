版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 4日

Facebook adds two new underwriters

May 3 Facebook Inc has added two new underwriters to its $10.6 billion initial public offering, including electronic broker E*Trade Securities, according to the latest IPO prospectus.

The world's largest social network also added Itau BBA USA Securities, the U.S. subsidiary of Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco, as an underwriter. Facebook now has 33 underwriters for its IPO due later this month.

