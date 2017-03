Facebook's unique visitors slipped in May-comScore

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Facebook's U.S. user numbers dwindled in May from April and March, according to data compiled by research firm comScore, in the latest sign that the No.1 social network's growth may be leveling off.

Last month, Facebook attracted 158.01 million unique visitors in the United States, slipping from 158.69 million in April and 158.93 million in March, comScore said.