公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三

Facebook hits 2 billion user mark

June 27 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that the social media network had 2 billion monthly users.

The company had some 1.94 billion people using its service monthly as of March 31, an increase of 17 percent from a year earlier. (bit.ly/2sefWFL)

Facebook is looking to grow its massive user base, especially in developing nations where the service currently has smaller penetration rates. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
