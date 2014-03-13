Facebook rolls out video ads, aims to capture part of TV-marketing budgets

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 Facebook Inc will
allow more marketers to run video advertisements on its website,
provided the world's No.1 social network deem them to be of
high-enough quality.
Facebook and social media rivals like Twitter are
increasingly trying to grab a slice of lucrative TV-marketing
budgets as they try to sustain rapid growth. That market is
considered crucial to supporting Facebook's growing market
valuation and poses a potential long-term threat to traditional
TV networks.
Facebook has moved cautiously to avoid annoying users.
Social media players like Twitter are typically careful not to
clutter up their users' pages with unwanted material.
The 15-second video ads, which appear in newsfeeds and will
play automatically with sound muted, will become available to a
limited number of marketers over the next few months, Facebook
said on its official blog on Thursday.
It first tested video ads with a single advertiser in
December. Facebook said Thursday that video ads will be
available to a "a select group of advertisers," without details.
The price that marketers pay to run a video ad on Facebook
will be determined by the size of the audience as measured by
measurement firm Nielsen, Facebook added. Marketers will be able
to choose specific times of day for their spots and will be able
to target ads according to age and gender.
However, Facebook said it would review the creative quality
of any video spots that appear on its website, assessing ads for
criteria such as watchability, meaningfulness and "emotional
resonance." Such reviews will be done in partnership with video
analytics firm Ace Metrix.
"We're taking this step in order to maintain high-quality
ads on Facebook and to help advertisers understand what's
working to maximize their return on investment," Facebook said
in the post.