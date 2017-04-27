UPDATE 1-Vietnam says Facebook commits to preventing offensive content

(Adds comment from Facebook)
By My Pham
HANOI, April 27 Vietnam's government said
Facebook has committed to work with it to prevent content
that violates the country's laws from appearing on its platform.
In February, communist Vietnam complained about "toxic"
anti-government and offensive content on Facebook and Google
Inc.'s YouTube and pressured local companies to
withdraw advertising until the social media firms found a
solution.
Facebook's commitment came during a meeting between its Head
of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert and Vietnamese
information and communication minister Truong Minh Tuan in Hanoi
on Wednesday, a statement on the government's website said.
"Facebook will set up a separate channel to directly
coordinate with Vietnam's communication and information ministry
to prioritize requests from the ministry and other competent
authorities in the country," the statement said.
The firm will also remove fake accounts and fake content
about senior government officials, it said.
A Facebook representative said the company had a clear and
consistent process for governments to report illegal content.
"We review all these requests against our terms of service
and applicable law. We are transparent about the requests we
receive from government and content we restrict pursuant with
local law in our Global Government Requests Report," the
representative said in an emailed statement.
The report shows no content restricted at the request of
Vietnam's government between July 2015 and June 2016, the latest
period for which Facebook has published data.
Vietnam's government tolerates little dissent and human
rights groups and western countries have criticised its arrest
of anti-government bloggers.
While Vietnam makes up a very small part of the business
operations of companies like Google and Facebook, it is one of
Asia's fastest growing economies and a hot investment target for
global consumer brands.
Within Vietnam itself, YouTube and Facebook account for
two-thirds of digital media market share in Vietnam, according
to local agency Isobar Vietnam.
Facebook has faced an unrelated challenge this week in
nearby Thailand, where a man broadcast himself killing his
11-month-old daughter in a live video on Facebook that stayed on
the platform for 24 hours before being removed.
(Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Richard Pullin)