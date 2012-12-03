Facebook voting begins on Instagram data-sharing, email privacy

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 3 Facebook Inc opened
the polls on Monday for its roughly 1 billion users to vote on a
variety of changes to the social network's policies, including a
proposal to scrap the user voting system that Facebook
introduced in 2009.
Facebook also said it had "clarified" some of the proposed
changes, specifying that a new policy allowing it to share user
data with recently acquired photo-application Instagram will be
carried out in compliance with applicable laws and that Facebook
will seek user consent when necessary.
The proposed changes, which Facebook announced on November
21, generated roughly 89,000 user comments as well as concerns
from some privacy-advocacy groups and a request for more
information from the Data Protection Commission in Ireland,
where Facebook's European business has its headquarters.
"Based on your feedback and after consultation with our
regulators, including the Irish Data Protection Commissioner's
Office, we've further clarified some of our proposals," said
Elliot Schrage, Facebook Vice President of Communications,
Public Policy and Marketing in a post on Facebook's company blog
on Monday.
Facebook is proposing to eliminate the 4-year-old system
that allows users to vote on changes to its governance policies.
The company says the voting system hasn't functioned as intended
and is no longer suited to its current situation as a large
publicly traded company subject to oversight by various
regulatory agencies.
Facebook said on Monday that it would incorporate user
suggestions for creating new tools to "enhance communication" on
privacy and governance matters.
Another proposal would loosen the restrictions on how
members of the social network can contact other members using
the Facebook email system. The company said it planned to
replace the "Who can send you Facebook messages" setting with
new filters for managing incoming messages.
Facebook's potential information sharing with Instagram, a
photo-sharing service for smartphone users that it bought in
October, flows from proposed changes that would allow the
company to share information between its own service and other
businesses or affiliates it owns.
The change could open the door for Facebook to build unified
profiles of its users that include people's personal data from
its social network and from Instagram, similar to recent moves
by Google Inc.
Facebook said on Monday that the proposed change was
"standard in the industry" and "promotes the efficient and
effective use of the services Facebook and its affiliates," such
as allowing users in the U.S. to interact with users in Europe.
"This provision covers Instagram and allows us to store
Instagram's server logs and administrative records in a way that
is more efficient than maintaining totally separate storage
systems," the company wrote in a separate post on its website
Monday titled "explanation of changes".
"Where additional consent of our users is required, we will
obtain it," Facebook said.
Facebook users have until December 10 to vote on the
policies using a special third-party application provided by
Facebook and Facebook said the results will be certified by an
independent auditor.
The vote is only binding if at least 30 percent of users
take part, and two prior votes never reached that threshold.