Facebook website crashes

June 19 Facebook Inc's website was down at 0815 GMT, displaying a message saying "Sorry, something went wrong."

The site said it was working to get the issue fixed "as soon as we can."

The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comments. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
