EU regulators to decide on Facebook, WhatsApp deal by Oct. 3

(Repeats to correct typo in headline)
BRUSSELS, Sept 1 European Union antitrust
regulators will decide by Oct. 3 whether to clear world No. 1
online social network Facebook's $19 billion offer for
mobile messaging startup WhatsApp, the European Commission said
on Monday.
Facebook requested EU approval last week, the Commission's
website showed. The EU competition watchdog can either clear the
deal unconditionally, demand concessions or extend the
preliminary review into a wider probe.
Facebook expects to close the deal, its largest in its
10-year history, this year. U.S. regulators cleared the takeover
in April, telling WhatsApp to stick to its current privacy
practices after the merger, including not to use users' personal
data for targeted ads.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)