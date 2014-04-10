Facebook says WhatsApp deal cleared by FTC

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 10
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 Facebook Inc said
U.S. regulators have cleared its $19 billion acquisition of
mobile messaging service WhatsApp, even as the Federal Trade
Commission warned the two Internet companies on Thursday that
they must not backtrack on commitments to user privacy.
The FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a letter to the
two companies on Thursday, said WhatsApp must adhere to its
current privacy practices after the merger, including a promise
not to use WhatsApp users' personal data for targeted ads.
"If the acquisition is completed and WhatsApp fails to honor
these promises, both companies could be in violation of Section
5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act and, potentially, the
FTC's order against Facebook," the letter from Jessica Rich,
director of the consumer bureau, read.
The letter did not address the status of the government's
review of the merger on antitrust grounds. FTC spokesman Jay
Mayfield said the agency does not comment on investigations.
But a Facebook spokeswoman said that the deal has been
approved in the United States, though it has not yet been
approved in Europe.
"We're pleased the FTC has completed its review and cleared
our acquisition of WhatsApp. Naturally, both companies will
continue to comply with all applicable laws after the
transaction closes," Facebook said in a statement.
The move brings Facebook, the world's No. 1 online social
network, closer to completing the largest deal in its 10-year
history, which will give Facebook an important asset in the
fast-growing mobile messaging market.
WhatsApp, which allows mobile phone users to send each other
messages, has had a longstanding commitment to not collect user
data for advertising purposes. WhatsApp stores users' mobile
phone numbers, but unlike many online services, it does not
collect user names, emails and other contact information.
Some privacy advocacy groups are worried that that
commitment could be scrapped after WhatsApp becomes part of
Facebook, which generates the majority of its revenue by showing
ads that target users by age, gender and other traits.
In the letter to Facebook and WhatsApp, the FTC's Rich said
the companies must obtain user consent if they use any of the
data collected by WhatsApp in different ways than they presently
do.
Facebook is required to get user consent for certain privacy
changes as part of a 2011 settlement of federal charges that it
deceived consumers and forced them to share more personal
information than they intended.
"The FTC staff will continue to monitor the companies'
practices to ensure that Facebook and WhatsApp honor the
promises they have made to those users," the letter said.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Leslie Adler)