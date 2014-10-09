Facebook has no near-term plan to monetise WhatsApp: CEO

BRIEF-Norges Bank reports 5.01 pct passive stake in BlackRock as of April 13
* Norges Bank - reports 5.01 percent passive stake in BlackRock Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oO6KTO) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Oct 9 Facebook Inc, which closed its acquisition of mobile messaging service WhatsApp on Monday, has no near-term plan to make money from the service, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.
Zuckerberg, who is visiting India to participate in an event to boost Internet usage, did not give details.
Facebook's final WhatsApp acquisition price tag has risen an additional $3 billion to roughly $22 billion because of the increased value of Facebook's stock in recent months.
WhatsApp works across different types of phones, across borders, and without advertising. The app only charges a 99 cent annual subscription fee, which is waived for the first year. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Norges Bank - reports 5.01 percent passive stake in BlackRock Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oO6KTO) Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 19 European shares edged up on Wednesday and gold fell as questions hung over the 'reflation' trades that had lifted markets since Donald Trump became U.S. president, while sterling held near a six-month high after Tuesday's calling of a snap UK election.
* Xtreme announces terms of CDN$25,000,000 substantial issuer bid