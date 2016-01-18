WhatsApp drops $1 subscription, studies making businesses pay

MUNICH Jan 18 WhatsApp, the world's most
popular messaging service, is dropping its token $1 a year
subscription fee for consumers as it experiments with making
businesses pay to send notifications to consumers, Chief
Executive Jan Koum said on Monday.
The seven-year-old company, which was acquired by social
media giant Facebook for $19.2 billion in 2014 and now
counts nearly 1 billion users, is testing making restaurants,
airlines and credit card companies pay to contact consumers,
Koum said.
"Today, we are announcing that WhatsApp is going to be free
to users. We aren't going to charge a dollar a year anymore,"
Youm told an audience of entrepreneurs and investors at the
annual Digital Life Design conference in Munich.
Instead, WhatsApp said it will begin experimenting this year
to simplify how businesses interact with consumers.
"When we think about our philosophy of building something
utilitarian, we kinda want to experiment with doing the same
thing with businesses," he said but gave no further details.
(Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan)