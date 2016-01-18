UPDATE 1-WhatsApp drops $1 subscription, studies making businesses pay

(Adds details on plans to offer end-to-end encryption)
By Eric Auchard
MUNICH Jan 18 The world's most popular
messaging service, WhatsApp, is dropping its token $1 fee still
levied on some users as it experiments with making businesses
pay to reach their customers, Chief Executive Jan Koum said on
Monday.
In addition, the Facebook-owned communications service
expects in the coming months to offer complete encryption of
messages, in a move to ensure the privacy of user conversations
that is likely to draw further criticism from some governments.
The authorities in the United States, Britain and elsewhere
say the growing prevalence of encryption on services such as
WhatsApp and Apple's iMessage, hamstring their ability
to monitor criminal suspects or thwart militant plots and have
threatened to pass new laws to block these changes.
WhatsApp, the service that offers free text, picture and
video messages, has been slowly working to develop end-to-end
encrypted communications services for more than a year. It has
already introduced full encryption for users on Android phones.
"We are a couple of months away from calling it done," Koum
said, noting that once completed, WhatsApp will represent the
world's largest service offering completely private messaging.
"Soon we will be able to talk more about this," he said.
Once fully introduced, WhatsApp will be the largest
encrypted communications service in the world, he noted.
The seven-year-old company, which was acquired by social
media giant Facebook for $19.2 billion in 2014 and now
counts nearly 1 billion users, is testing making restaurants,
airlines and credit card firms pay to contact consumers.
"Today, we are announcing that WhatsApp is going to be free
to users. We aren't going to charge a dollar a year anymore,"
Koum told an audience of entrepreneurs and investors at the
annual Digital-Life-Design (DLD) conference in Munich.
He said making customers pay even small amounts remains
difficult in many countries where access to credit cards and
bank accounts for making online payments remains complicated.
Instead, Koum said it will begin experimenting this year to
simplify how businesses interact with consumers.
(Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan, Greg
Mahlich)