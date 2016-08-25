UPDATE 1-WhatsApp relaxes privacy stance, to share phone numbers with Facebook

(Adds details, background)
By Narottam Medhora
Aug 25 Popular messaging service WhatsApp said
it would start sharing users' phone numbers with parent Facebook
Inc, marking a notable shift in its stance on privacy.
When Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014, founder Jan Koum
vowed to protect data of its users, saying the deal would not
affect its privacy policy.
The change in policy, WhatsApp's first since the deal, will
allow for more relevant advertisements and friend
recommendations on Facebook, according to a WhatsApp blog post.
WhatsApp, however, sought to reassure users by saying that
it would not sell, share, or give users' phone numbers to
advertisers.
The company also maintained that messages on the service
were encrypted by default and that it would not allow banner
advertisements from third parties.
"Our belief in the value of private communications is
unshakeable," WhatsApp said in the post.
Koum had outlined his approach to privacy in a blog post
after the deal with Facebook, drawing on his own experiences of
growing up in Ukraine during the Soviet era.
Some users, however, were not convinced by the shift in
WhatsApp's stance.
"Phone numbers?!? No! That's absolutely NOT OKAY. I might
need to delete Facebook, people. NOT kidding," Twitter user
Mindy McAdams wrote.
WhatsApp said users could choose not to share account
information with Facebook. (bit.ly/2biXHVy)
The shared data will also help WhatsApp track information
about how often people use its services and tackle spam on the
service, it said on Thursday.
WhatsApp, which is has more than 1 billion users, will also
explore ways for businesses to send messages using its platform
over the next several months, it said. (bit.ly/1fi1n5j)
WhatsApp dropped its $1 token fee for some of its users
earlier this year and said it was experimenting making
businesses pay to reach their customers through the service.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)