UPDATE 2-UK privacy watchdog says Facebook agrees to suspend using WhatsApp users' data

By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Nov 7 Britain's privacy watchdog said
on Monday that Facebook has agreed to suspend using data
from UK users of its WhatsApp messaging app for advertisements
or product-improvement purposes after the watchdog said
consumers weren't properly protected.
The watchdog said the social media giant faces action if it
uses such data without valid consent.
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) had said in
August that it would monitor WhatsApp's new privacy policy,
after WhatsApp, acquired by Facebook in 2014, said it would
share user data with its parent company to better fight spam and
improve users' experiences of both services
.
The two companies have also come under scrutiny from the
European Union's 28 data protection authorities, who last month
requested that WhatsApp pause sharing users' data with its
parent company until the appropriate legal protections could be
assured.
"We're pleased that they've agreed to pause using data from
UK WhatsApp users for advertisements or product improvement
purposes," the head of the ICO, Elizabeth Denham, said in a
statement. "If Facebook starts using the data without valid
consent, they may face enforcement action from my office."
The regulator said it had also asked Facebook and WhatsApp
to sign an undertaking committing to better explaining to
customers how their data would be used and to give them ongoing
control over that data. So far, the companies have not agreed.
"We think consumers deserve a greater level of information
and protection, but so far Facebook hasn't agreed," Denham said.
A Facebook spokeswoman said WhatsApp "designed its privacy
policy and terms update to give users a clear and simple
explanation of how the service works, as well as choice over how
their data is used.
"These updates comply with applicable law, and follow the
latest guidance from the UK Information Commissioner's Office.
We hope to continue our detailed conversations with the ICO and
other data protection officials, and we remain open to working
collaboratively to address their questions."
Denham said she did not think users had been given enough
information about what Facebook would do with their data and
that WhatsApp had not obtained valid consent.
Several other European privacy watchdogs, such as Spain's,
have said they intend to contact Facebook about WhatsApp's
privacy policy change but have not yet done so.
Facebook suggested it would be inappropriate to agree on a
specific solution with one regulator before receiving all the
others' questions.
Enforcement action could ultimately lead to fines. Such
fines are small compared with the revenues of the companies
concerned. However, a new EU-wide data protection law coming
into force in 2018 would change that with fines of up to 4
percent of global turnover.
Denham said she would keep pushing the issue along with
other privacy watchdogs, notably the Irish authority. It has the
most sway over Facebook, since the U.S. company's European
headquarters are in Ireland.
Facebook says the data WhatsApp collects is extremely
limited and only a part of that is then shared with Facebook.
