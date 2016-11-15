Facebook's WhatsApp adds secure video calling amid privacy concerns

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 14 One of the world's most
popular means of communication, Facebook's WhatsApp, is
adding fully encrypted video calling to its messaging app on
Monday, a move that comes as privacy advocates worry about the
potential for stepped-up government surveillance under a Trump
administration.
WhatsApp, which boasts more than a billion users worldwide,
adopted end-to-end encryption early this year, making it
technically impossible for the company or government authorities
to read messages or listen to calls.
The new video calling service will thus provide another
means for people to communicate without fear of eavesdropping
though WhatsApp does retain other data such as an individual's
list of contacts.
WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum said in an interview that video
calls will be rolled out to 180 countries within hours after the
feature is introduced at an event in India.
"We obviously try to be in tune with what our users want,"
Koum said at the company's unmarked Mountain View, California
headquarters building. "We're obsessed with making sure that
voice and video work well even on low-end phones."
Koum told Reuters that improvements in phone cameras,
battery life and bandwidth had made the service viable for a
significant proportion of WhatsApp users, even those using
inexpensive smartphones.
Apple Inc offers its FaceTime video calls to iPhone
users, and Microsoft Corp's Skype offers video calls
on multiple platforms. But WhatsApp has built a massive
installed base of mobile customers and has been steadily adding
more features to what began as a simple chat applications.
PRICE OF ALLEGIANCE
WhatsApp has operated with some autonomy since Facebook
bought it in 2014. Koum and co-founder Brian Acton, longtime
Yahoo engineers who started the company in 2009, now
have 200 staff, mostly engineers and customer support, up from
50 when Facebook bought it.
Koum said Facebook has allowed WhatsApp to use its servers
and bandwidth around the world for voice and now video. That
support will help spread the souped-up WhatsApp much farther and
faster, he said.
But the corporate allegiance also has a price. After years
of pledging that it would not share information about users with
Facebook, which already has digital dossiers on its own 1.7
billion users, WhatsApp revised its privacy statement in August
to say it would do exactly that. That means Facebook knows whom
WhatsApp users contact and their phone numbers.
Some users complained, but Koum said that he had not seen a
shift in behavior.
"In terms of security and privacy, what people care about
the most is the privacy of their messages," he said.
The video service is well integrated and adds a few twists.
Users can move around the thumbnail video showing what their
correspondent sees and flick a video call in progress to the
side to minimize it while checking texts or email.
Koum said WhatsApp remained committed to security after the
U.S. election of Donald Trump as president last week heightened
fears of increased surveillance.
Trump, along with some leading congressional Republicans and
FBI Director James Comey, has advocated requiring tech companies
to turn over customer information in many circumstances, a
position which, if put into law, could require companies
including WhatsApp to completely redesign their services.
Other countries including China and the United Kingdom also
take a dim view of encryption.
But Koum said he not see a major threat to his service,
noting that diplomats and officials use WhatsApp in many
countries.
"It would be like them shooting themselves in the foot."
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Jonathan Weber and
Cynthia Osterman)