Facebook acquires voice recognition firm

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 5 Facebook Inc
acquired a company that makes voice recognition technology for
wearable devices and Internet- connected appliances, the latest
sign of its ambition to extend its reach beyond computers and
smartphones.
Facebook said it acquired wit.ai on Monday, without
providing a price for the deal. The 18-month old company, based
in Palo Alto, California, makes software that can understand
spoken words as well as written text phrased in "natural
language."
A Facebook representative declined to provide details on how
Facebook planned to use the technology or with which group
within Facebook the wit.ai team would work.
The deal comes as technology companies are racing to bring
Internet connectivity to a new crop of devices, from watches to
washing machines. Voice recognition, the technology that helps
power services such as Apple Inc's Siri, is considered
a key building block for the new devices to earn mainstream
consumer appeal.
Facebook, the world's largest Internet social network, with
1.3 billion users, is increasingly looking beyond the PCs,
tablets and smartphones currently used to access its service. In
March, it acquired virtual reality headset maker Oculus VR for
$2 billion.
The deal for wit.ai is likely to have been significantly
smaller. Wit.ai announced in October that it had raised $3
million in a funding round led by venture capital firm
Andreessen Horowitz.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Dan Grebler)