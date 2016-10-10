Facebook rolls out business software, launches pricing war

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 Facebook Inc
launched a workplace version of its mobile app and website on
Monday, marking the social networking company's first foray into
the hotly competitive and crowded enterprise software arena.
The product, called Workplace by Facebook, has been in
testing for more than a year and is now available to all
businesses. It is designed for workplace communication and
collaboration, putting Facebook in direct competition with the
fast-growing startup Slack.
Workplace is a subscription product - a departure for
advertising-driven Facebook - with businesses paying $1 to $3
per user. Slack's least expensive business plan charges about $7
per user.
Slack did not respond to a request for comment.
Workplace is the latest move by Facebook to take on
competitors in all areas of social networking and mobile
communications. Over the past several months it also has rolled
out products to challenge the fast-growing ephemeral
photo-sharing app Snapchat.
Still, the company will have to overcome the fact that
Facebook is not really a work tool and is often viewed as a
distraction in offices. To combat that, Workplace does not
require people to sign in with their personal accounts and
limits News Feed - Facebook's main feature where users can see
regular updates from friends and others that they follow - to
company announcements, memos and communications.
Facebook is building a direct sales force for Workplace and
also working with professional services firms to get businesses
signed up.
"We want to replace a lot of old technologies like internal
emails, mailing lists, newsletters," said Julien Codorniou,
Facebook's global head of Workplace. "These are things that
people want to get rid of."
Facebook's power in mobile arena - its Messenger app has
more than 1 billion users worldwide - could give the company an
edge at a moment when businesses are increasingly looking for
mobile-friendly communications tools.
Although its biggest markets for Workplace include the
United States and the United Kingdom, Facebook is aggressively
targeting businesses in emerging markets, including Africa and
Asia, where some employees primarily rely on mobile phones.
It also is going after businesses with non-traditional desk
workers - such as baristas, ship workers and factory workers -
where employees spend the majority or all of their time outside
of offices.
Facebook has more than 1,000 businesses signed up, the
company said, with India as its biggest market.
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Jonathan Weber and
Bill Trott)