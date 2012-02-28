Yahoo threatens Facebook as social media patent war looms

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 27 Yahoo has
demanded licensing fees from Facebook for use of its
technology, the companies said on Monday, potentially engulfing
social media in the patent battles and lawsuits raging across
much of the tech sector.
Yahoo has asserted claims on patents that include the
technical mechanisms in the Facebook's ads, privacy controls,
news feed and messaging service, according to a source briefed
on the matter.
Representatives from the two companies met on Monday and the
talks involved 10 to 20 of Yahoo's patents, said the source, who
was not aware of what specific dollar demands Yahoo may have
made for licenses.
Yahoo did not elaborate in an emailed statement on details
of its discussions with Facebook, but indicated it would not
flinch at taking the social networking giant to court over its
patents.
Yahoo said other companies have already licensed some of the
technologies at issue, and that it would act unilaterally if
Facebook refused to pay for a patent license.
"Yahoo has a responsibility to its shareholders, employees
and other stakeholders to protect its intellectual property,"
the company said.
The meeting between the two companies was first reported by
the New York Times.
A Facebook spokesman said: "Yahoo contacted us at the same
time they called the New York Times and so we haven't had the
opportunity to fully evaluate their claims."
Should Yahoo wind up suing Facebook, it would mark the first
major legal battle among technology giants in the social media
sphere and a major escalation of patent litigation that has
already swept up the smartphone and tablet sectors and high-tech
stalwarts such as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp
and Motorola Mobility.
Yahoo's patent claims follow Facebook's announcement of
plans for an initial public offering that could value the
company at about $100 billion.
Several social networking companies, including Facebook,
have seen an uptick in patent claims asserted against them as
they move through the IPO process.
However, most of those lawsuits have been filed by patent
aggregators that buy up intellectual property to squeeze value
from it via licensing deals, and none by a large tech company
such as Yahoo.