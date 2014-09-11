Facebook draws some of YouTube's top content producers -WSJ

Sept 11 Facebook Inc has approached some
of YouTube's biggest content producers to get them to distribute
their videos on the social network, the Wall Street Journal said
on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Facebook seems to be taking on Google Inc's video
site by trying to lure its biggest content producers to the
social network, the Journal said.
Popular content from Walt Disney Co's Maker Studios
and Collective Digital Studio can already be found on Facebook
via the site's news feed and on individual creator's pages, the
report said.
One of YouTube's viral series "The Annoying Orange" by
Collective has a dedicated page on the social network.
"Our partnerships team regularly has conversations with
content creators about how to best utilize all of Facebook's
offerings, video included," a Facebook spokeswoman told the
Journal.
Until recently, much of the video content on Facebook was
YouTube videos posted by users, but Facebook now allows users to
upload videos directly to its site. This enables the site to
sell ads with the videos, the report said.
If Facebook succeeds with its video push, it could undercut
YouTube's dominance of the online video ad market, the Journal
added, citing eMarketer estimates.
Facebook was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore. Editing by Andre
Grenon)