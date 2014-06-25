UPDATE 1-Oculus denies using ZeniMax secrets in virtual reality tech lawsuit

(Adds details from Oculus filing, background on Carmack, Oculus
declined to comment)
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 Oculus VR, the technology
startup that Facebook Inc is buying for $2 billion, has
denied improperly using video game publisher ZeniMax Media Inc's
trade secrets to create its virtual reality gaming headset.
"There is not a line of ZeniMax code or any of its
technology in these or any other Oculus products," Oculus said
in documents filed in a Dallas federal court on Wednesday.
"Only after the Facebook acquisition announcement did
ZeniMax suddenly begin asserting supposed ownership rights over
Oculus VR's technology."
Facebook said in March it would acquire Oculus. The deal has
been approved by U.S. antritrust authorities, and is expected to
close in coming months.
ZeniMax and its subsidiary, id Software Llc, sued Oculus and
co-founder Palmer Luckey in May, claiming that Oculus hired away
employees like well-known game programmer John Carmack to
"surreptitiously gain further unauthorized access" to
intellectual property.
Carmack helped conceive groundbreaking game titles such as
"Quake" and "Doom" for id Software before it was acquired by
ZeniMax.
In ZeniMax's lawsuit, the publisher alleged that Carmack,
chief technology officer at Oculus, may have provided valuable
technology to his current employer.
Oculus responded in court documents that Luckey had publicly
demonstrated his virtual reality headset prototypes even before
making first contact with ZeniMax or Carmack. It also cited an
email and online post by Carmack in which he credited Luckey as
the inventor of the Rift headset by Oculus.
In 2012, Oculus noted, Carmack asked Luckey to give him a
prototype as he was interested in demonstrating his video game
software on it at the Eletcronic Entertainment Expo, an annual
video game industry convention, according to Oculus' filing.
"Carmack offered Luckey the 'VR Testbed,' a small portion of
an existing videogame that Carmack previously had developed to
work with head-mounted displays," Oculus said in its filing. A
non-disclosure agreement in relation to the video game software
was signed by Luckey but never finalized, it said.
As Oculus continued to develop its Rift prototypes, it
deisgned the hardware components and developed or licensed its
own software, Oculus said. "Oculus VR used no hardware or
software technology from ZeniMax," it added in its filing.
Oculus declined to comment and a spokesperson for ZeniMax
could not be immediately reached.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis; Editing by Richard Chang)