UPDATE 1-Facebook's Zuckerberg urges Harvard grads to contemplate risk

By Valerie Vande Panne
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. May 25 Facebook founder Mark
Zuckerberg returned on Thursday to Harvard University, the
school he dropped out of to start the pioneering social network,
to urge its graduating class to help create a new social safety
net to allow creative risk-taking.
The 33-year-old tech founder of the world's largest social
networking company said he would never have been able to risk
leaving the elite Ivy League school if he had not known that his
family would have been able to support him if he failed.
"There is something wrong with our system when I can leave
here and make billions of dollars in ten years when millions of
students can't afford to pay off their loans, let alone start a
business," Zuckerberg told the crowd on a cold, drizzly day when
graduates' dark academic robes stood in contrast to the brightly
colored plastic rain ponchos scattered through the audience.
"When you don't have the freedom to take your idea and turn
it into a historic enterprise we all lose," said Zuckerberg, who
was also named an honorary doctor of laws.
He offered no specific solutions to the problems he
highlighted, but urged graduates to contemplate them.
Since its launch in 2004, Facebook has inspired a
host of competitors, including Twitter Inc and Snapchat
.
Today some 1.9 billion people use Facebook each month. Its
broad reach has made the company a lightning rod for
controversy, most recently for the ways that producers of fake
news stories used it to influence public opinion during the 2016
U.S. presidential election, and for a pair of incidents last
month in which users posted videos of two murders, one of them
live.
The Menlo Park, California-based company has vowed to tackle
both problems and this month said it would hire 3,000 new
workers to speed up the removal of videos depicting murder,
suicide and other violent acts.
Earlier in the day the website of the school's student
newspaper, The Crimson, was briefly filled with satirical
headlines about Zuckerberg. The newspaper on Twitter apologized
to its readers for the incident.
Zuckerberg's speech was not the first time a successful
dropout returned to the campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to
address graduates.
Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates spoke to
graduates in 2007, shortly after saying that he would step away
from his day-to-day role with the world's largest software
company to focus his time on philanthropy.
