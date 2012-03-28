Face time with Facebook CEO stirs concerns on Wall Street

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 28
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 Mark Zuckerberg wants at
least $5 billion from Wall Street investors, but those investors
will not be getting much face time in return.
The Facebook co-founder and CEO made that clear when he
skipped the social networking company's first major briefing for
analysts and bankers last week. The meeting was the first of
many that will take place in the run-up to an IPO that could
value the company at close to $100 billion.
Zuckerberg's dismissive approach is hardly unique among
elite Silicon Valley companies, but it could become an issue
with investors because of the enormous control he exerts over
Facebook via special shares.
"We don't think that he should be hiding from the
investors," said Carin Zelenko, the director of the capital
strategies department for the International Brotherhood of
Teamsters, whose pension and benefit funds have more than $100
billion invested in the capital markets.
"He wants investors to put their money behind him, with the
confidence in him personally, as the person who built this
company and who's going to lead it and control it. He should be
accountable to those people who are investing."
According to Zelenko, the Teamsters will send a letter to
the trustees of the various Teamster funds advising them to be
wary of long-term risks associated with investing in Facebook as
a result of its "anti-investor" corporate governance structure.
Two people who attended Facebook's March 19 meeting remarked
on the young CEO's absence and privately said they expected at
least a cursory appearance. One analyst asked how involved
Zuckerberg would be in future. In response, the company said
expectations should be set pretty low, according to one of the
two who was at the meeting.
"Investors are crazy to want to get in bed with a company
where the guy who controls it doesn't even pretend to care about
the rest of the shareholders," said Greg Taxin of activist
investment firm Spotlight Advisors, who will not buy shares.
"That seems like a recipe for disaster."
The company has not yet publicly stated whether Zuckerberg
will participate in the pre-IPO investor roadshow or on the
quarterly earnings conference calls after the company becomes
publicly listed. Facebook declined to comment on Zuckerberg's
expected level of involvement with Wall Street.
Zuckerberg is hardly a recluse. He speaks regularly at
events to unveil new products and participates in media
interviews. But he has been less than impressive in some of his
on-stage appearances and his perceived charisma will become more
important as he takes on the role of leading one the largest and
most high-profile public companies in the world.
Supporters of Zuckerberg point out that the recipient of
Time Magazine's 2010 Person of the Year title has become
increasingly comfortable in the spotlight, making appearances on
television programs such as "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and "60
Minutes."
He is also backed by an experienced management team,
including Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. A former
Google executive, Sandberg has a highly polished public style
and is well-versed in financial matters. Many expect her to
become Facebook's public face with investors as it enters the
public markets.
That is fine with some on Wall Street.
"I would always like access to the CEO, but the best use of
his time is in running the company," said Dan Niles, chief
investment officer at AlphaOne Capital Partners. "I worry more
about a CEO who seems to spend too much time talking to Wall
Street and the media."
SETTING EXPECTATIONS
As a private company backed by mostly venture capital,
Zuckerberg enjoyed great leeway in choosing how to spend his
time. But Zuckerberg will control 56.9 percent of post-IPO
voting shares thanks to a dual-class stock structure and voting
agreements with some early investors, and may face pressure to
be more available to investors.
For the moment, with investor enthusiasm for Facebook
burning hot, the dual-class structure and Zuckerberg's lack of
engagement are not likely to have a big impact on demand for the
shares.
But some analysts and governance experts warn that investors
may decide they need more face-time with Zuckerberg if the
business hits a rough patch.
"The friction will grow between public investors and the
company when the company is not able to meet earnings
projections or growth projections," said Jim Post, a professor
at the Boston University School of Management.
"Investors aren't going to be satisfied until they hear from
Zuckerberg."
Companies with dual-class share structures perform worse on
average than those with regular stock that give investors equal
voting rights, according to studies of corporations from 1994 to
2002 by professors Paul Gompers, Joy Ishii and Andrew Metrick.
"The risk is that a controlling shareholder so believes in
his own vision and control that he's going to be unwilling to
take input from shareholders, or anyone else, or be much
concerned about their well-being," Taxin said.
Some tech companies have special shares and others have CEOs
that shun Wall Street. But few combine both like Facebook.
Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and Apple's late Steve
Jobs, both of whom had little interest interacting with
investors, owned much smaller percentages of their companies and
had no special shares. Groupon Inc and Zynga Inc
have dual-class share structures that give founders
Andrew Mason and Mark Pincus extra voting control. But both of
those executives actively participated in pre-IPO road shows and
post-IPO earnings calls.
Google may come closest. Special shares give founders Larry
Page and Sergey Brin voting power of about 29 percent each,
while executive chairman Eric Schmidt has almost 10 percent,
according to the company's latest proxy filing.
When Page took over as CEO from Schmidt in 2011, he spoke
for a few minutes on his first quarterly earnings conference
call before signing off, provoking grumbles from investors.
On the earnings call three months later, Google Chief
Financial Officer Patrick Pichette noted that Page would stick
around to answer questions.
"I just wanted to make sure that everybody knows he's not
going anywhere," Pichette said.
Page has been on every earnings conference call since.