Facebook expands ad business to Zynga's website

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 Facebook Inc has
begun showing ads on Zynga Inc's website, the first
time the company has distributed ads beyond the borders of its
own website and raising the possibility that Facebook could
eventually launch an online advertising network.
"People may now see ads and sponsored stories from Facebook
on Zynga.com," said Facebook spokesperson Tucker Bounds. He said
that Facebook does not share information about people or
advertisers with Zynga, and that Facebook's advertisers do not
have any new "targeting criteria."
Asked if Facebook was planning to create a full-fledged
online ad network that distributes ads on other sites, Bounds
said "we are only showing ads on Zynga right now."
Zynga was not immediately available for comment.
Shares of Facebook, the world's No.1 social network, were up
4.4 percent to $33.25 in mid-afternoon trading on Friday.
Facebook's stock has been under pressure since its initial
public offering last month, due in part to concerns about the
company's slowing revenue growth.
Facebook made most of its $3.7 billion in revenue last year
from ads that appear on its site.
An ad network could significantly increase the reach of
Facebook ads, offering an important new source of revenue
growth.