UPDATE 1-Wiretap claims fail against Facebook, Zynga in disclosure lawsuit

(Adds plaintiff lawyer comment, background on case)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO May 8 A U.S. appeals court on
Thursday dismissed federal wiretap claims against Facebook Inc
and Zynga Inc in a civil lawsuit over disclosure
of user information to advertisers.
In a separate ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
also revived breach of contract claims under state law against
Facebook over the information disclosures.
Representatives for Facebook and Zynga could not immediately
be reached for comment.
Users of Facebook and Zynga filed separate class action
lawsuits against the companies in 2010 that have been
consolidated on appeal.
The plaintiffs claimed that when they clicked on a Zynga
game or a Facebook ad, advertisers and other third parties
received their Facebook IDs and Facebook page address, court
filings show.
In its opinion on Thursday, a unanimous three-judge 9th
Circuit panel ruled that the plaintiffs could not bring civil
wiretap claims against the two companies because the information
allegedly disclosed to advertisers did not qualify as the
"contents of a communication" under the law.
However, plaintiffs can pursue allegations that the
information disclosure violated Facebook privacy policies which
all users are required to endorse, the court ruled. The 9th
Circuit issued that part of its ruling in a separate opinion
that cannot be cited as precedent in other cases.
Kassra Nassiri, an attorney for plaintiffs suing Facebook,
said the social media network's trove of user information is key
to how it makes money.
"Now we're going to get our chance to show exactly why
Facebook breached its privacy policy, and what the value was to
Facebook," Nassiri said.
Similar state law claims against Zynga were not before the
9th Circuit, according to the opinion. An attorney for the Zynga
plaintiffs could not immediately be reached.
The cases in the 9th Circuit are In re: Facebook Privacy
Litigation, case number 12-15619, and In re: Zynga Privacy
Litigation, case number 11-18044.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Franklin Paul and Richard
Chang)