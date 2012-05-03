Facebook execs tackle mobile concern in IPO video

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO May 3 Facebook Inc. executives tackled concern about the company's mobile strategy during a video presentation on Thursday for the social network's IPO road show.
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said mobile is a key area of growth for the company. While mobile is a challenge for some companies because of a lack of space for ads, it is not for Facebook, Sandberg said.
Facebook Chief Financial Officer David Ebersman said the company will invest heavily in mobile, even if the payoff takes a long time or is uncertain.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
