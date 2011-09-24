FACTBOX-Silver margin changes by CME since 2009

Sept 23 CME Group Inc ( CME.O ) raised margins on its 5,000-ounce silver futures <0#SI:> by 15.6 pct on Friday, the first since May. In late April and early May margins were lifted five five times by a total of about 84 percent.

CME, whose COMEX contracts are the world's leading precious metal futures, raised margins to $24,975 per contract from $21,600 effective after the close of business on Monday, September 26.

Silver futures SIc1 suffered their biggest one-day decline since 1987 on Friday, falling 18 percent. Silver futures settled at $30.05 an ounce as investors shed positions fearing silver had grown overly speculative.

Following are some details of the increase in margins:

* Margins are deposits paid by investors in futures markets to cover the risk of default by that investor.

* Exchanges typically raise margins to mitigate risks as price volatility in the market increases.

* However, margins can also be used as a tool to curb speculative trading activity by reducing the number of positions a party can hold by leveraging a particular amount of money.

Following are the percentage changes in the COMEX 5000 silver futures (Tier 1) maintenance margins since 2009 (in U.S. dollars per contract). EFFECTIVE DATE INITIAL MAINTENANCE PERCENTAGE CHANGE 26 Sep 2011 $24,975 $18,500 15.6 09 May 2011 $21,600 $16,000 14.3 05 May 2011 $18,900 $14,000 16.7 03 May 2011 $16,200 $12,000 11.6 29 April 2011 $14,513 $10,750 13.2 26 April 2011 $12,825 $9,500 9.2 25 March 2011 $11,745 $8,700 5.5 21 Jan. 2011 $11,138 $8,250 6.5 17 Dec. 2010 $10,463 $7,750 6.9 16 Nov. 2010 $9,788 $7,250 11.5 11 Nov. 2010 $8,775 $6,500 30.0 01 Oct. 2010 $6,750 $5,000 0.0 07 June 2010 $6,750 $5,000 17.7 30 April 2010 $5,738 $4,250 -15.0 02 March 2010 $6,750 $5,000 0.0 12 Feb. 2010 $6,750 $5,000 11.1 15 Dec. 2009 $6,075 $4,500 12.5 21 Aug. 2009 $5,400 $4,000 -33.3 26 June 2009 $8,100 $6,000 -14.3 28 May 2009 $9,450 $7,000 16.7 22 Jan. 2009 $8,100 $6,000 -6.3 08 Jan. 2009 $8,640 $6,400 -- (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric)