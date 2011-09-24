版本:
FACTBOX-Silver margin changes by CME since 2009

 Sept 23 CME Group Inc (CME.O) raised margins on
its 5,000-ounce silver futures <0#SI:> by 15.6 pct on Friday,
the first since May. In late April and early May margins were
lifted five five times by a total of about 84 percent.
 CME, whose COMEX contracts are the world's leading precious
metal futures, raised margins to $24,975 per contract from
$21,600 effective after the close of business on Monday,
September 26.
 Silver futures SIc1 suffered their biggest one-day
decline since 1987 on Friday, falling 18 percent. Silver
futures settled at $30.05 an ounce as investors shed positions
fearing silver had grown overly speculative.
 Following are some details of the increase in margins:
 * Margins are deposits paid by investors in futures markets
to cover the risk of default by that investor.
 * Exchanges typically raise margins to mitigate risks as
price volatility in the market increases.
 * However, margins can also be used as a tool to curb
speculative trading activity by reducing the number of
positions a party can hold by leveraging a particular amount of
money.
 <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
 CME hike announcement: link.reuters.com/jeb93s
 Factbox-iShares silver, SPDR Gold holdings: [ID:nL3E7KN01X]
 Gold crashes in record $100 freefall: [ID:nL5E7KN2YZ]
 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 Following are the percentage changes in the COMEX 5000
silver futures (Tier 1) maintenance margins since 2009 (in U.S.
dollars per contract).
EFFECTIVE DATE       INITIAL       MAINTENANCE    PERCENTAGE
CHANGE
26 Sep 2011          $24,975         $18,500             15.6
09 May 2011          $21,600         $16,000             14.3
05 May 2011          $18,900         $14,000             16.7
03 May 2011          $16,200         $12,000             11.6
29 April 2011        $14,513         $10,750             13.2
26 April 2011        $12,825          $9,500              9.2
25 March 2011        $11,745          $8,700              5.5
21 Jan. 2011         $11,138          $8,250              6.5
17 Dec. 2010         $10,463          $7,750              6.9
16 Nov. 2010          $9,788          $7,250             11.5
11 Nov. 2010          $8,775          $6,500             30.0
01 Oct. 2010          $6,750          $5,000              0.0
07 June 2010          $6,750          $5,000             17.7
30 April 2010         $5,738          $4,250            -15.0
02 March 2010         $6,750          $5,000              0.0
12 Feb. 2010          $6,750          $5,000             11.1
15 Dec. 2009          $6,075          $4,500             12.5
21 Aug. 2009          $5,400          $4,000            -33.3
26 June 2009          $8,100          $6,000            -14.3
28 May 2009           $9,450          $7,000             16.7
22 Jan. 2009          $8,100          $6,000             -6.3
08 Jan. 2009          $8,640          $6,400               --
 (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; editing by Carol
Bishopric)

