FactSet profit rises on new customers

Sept 25 Financial information provider FactSet Research Systems Inc reported a higher f ourth-quarter profit, helped by an addition of 57 new clients.

Net income rose to $48.5 million, or $1.08 per share, from $40.9 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $207.6 million from $192 million a year earlier.

