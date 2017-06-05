LPC-Banks line up €570m loan to back Advent’s Faerch Plast buy

| LONDON, June 5
LONDON, June 5 Bankers have lined up around
€570m-equivalent of debt financing to back private equity firm
Advent International’s acquisition of Danish packaging group
Faerch Plast, banking sources said.
Swedish buyout firm EQT said on Friday it would sell Faerch
Plast to Advent following a competition auction process, after
Credit Suisse and investment banking boutique FIH Partners were
hired on the sale earlier in the year.
The buyout will be backed with a leveraged loan financing,
part of which will be syndicated to investors in the coming
weeks, the sources said.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Danske, Natwest, RBC
and UBS are expected to lead the financing, the sources said.
The financing comprises a senior leveraged loan, split
between euros and a preplaced sterling portion, as well as a
pre-placed second-lien loan, the sources said.
Some €570m of loans, including undrawn facilities, equates
to around 6.5 times Faerch’s approximate €80m Ebitda, the
sources said.
Advent declined to comment.
Founded in 1969, the company has production sites in
Denmark, the UK, the Czech Republic and Spain and employs 1,100
staff. It makes rigid plastic trays primarily for food producers
and retailers.
