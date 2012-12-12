版本:
New Issue-FAGE sells $250 mln of notes

Dec 12 FAGE International S.A. and FAGE USA
Dairy Industry Inc. on Wednesday added $250 million of senior
notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    Citigroup was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: FAGE

AMT $250 MLN     COUPON 9.875 PCT    MATURITY 02/01/2020
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 101       FIRST PAY 02/01/2013
MOODY'S B3       YIELD 9.618 PCT     SETTLEMENT 12/17/2012
S&P SINGLE-B     SPREAD 853 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A         MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE 2 YRS

